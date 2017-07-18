Nsanje Borehole Spare Parts Owners Blast MPs Over CDF Procurement

Nsanje borehole spare parts shop owners have blasted their Members of Parliament (MPs) for shunning and not empowering them economically when they are procuring borehole spare parts using the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

The concerned borehole spare parts shop owners voiced out their concerns during an interface meeting with the borehole area mechanics who manage major maintenances in their respective areas organized by the district’s Water Development Department with funding from UNICEF.

One of the spare parts shop owners, Clement Shawa, who owns Clecle Hardware in the area of Senior Chief Tengani which hosts Nsanje Central Constituency noted that MPs in the district have been procuring borehole spare parts in Blantyre despite the fact that they stock the same in the district at a reasonable price.

“We are of the view that when one says development, it does not only mean the infrastructure, but economically too. So, the CDF is meant for social and economic development within the constituencies which means that even us shop owners of spare parts we are to benefit when you buy from us. They are failing to empower us economically,” Shawa said.

Shawa said the businesses in the district have the capacity to supply CDF projects.

“We have the capacity here. For your information, buying from us could be cheaper than in Blantyre. The suppliers in Blantyre add delivery costs unlike us. Therefore, they will be saving money when they buy from us. We therefore ask Mr. Nyali who is District Water Development Officer to take our concerns to the District commissioner as well as our MPs,” asked Shawa.

The District Water Development Officer, Grant Nyali, acknowledged the concerns as he described them as genuine and he assured the Nsanje Borehole Spare Parts Shop Owners that he will take the message to the relevant authorities for consideration.

“It is a genuine concern coming from these shop owners. These shop owners have the capacity to provide the durable borehole spare parts. I am going to meet the DC so that he can reason with MPs to start giving them the chance of supplying spare parts,” said Nyali.

On the interface, Nyali said they wanted to create good working relationship between Spare parts shop owners and Area Mechanics who are responsible for major borehole maintenance in their respective communities.

Nyali said the working relationship between the two will create an enabling environment in as far as communities’ access to water all the time and water development is concerned in the district.

“Sometimes Area Mechanics in the communities they do not know that there are spare parts shops in their respective areas which they can buy and fix a fault within the shortest period of time. On the other hand, the shop owners also do not know the existence of the area mechanics that may need their spares. Therefore, the gathering is significant as sustainability of the boreholes in the district will be enhanced through their cordial working relationship with these two,” explained Nyali. (By Martin Chiwanda, Nsanje, July 16, Mana)

