NRWB Liberates Chitipa…New Water Plant To Benefit 47 000 People

Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) has launched comprehensive tests at the newly constructed Chitipa Water Supply Project earmarked to be commissioned this month.

The project has been bankrolled by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea) to the tune of $10 million, with government injecting $3 million.

In an interview, NRWB spokesperson Edward Nyirenda said the water system, designed to benefit over 47 000 people at Chitipa Boma and along the pipeline from Kalenge River, is almost ready.

“The intake treatment plant, storage tanks, pumps, pipes and staff houses are complete. We are finalising one or two things on the office block. Actually, we are commencing comprehensive testing of the system this week,” he said.

The tests are meant to ascertain if all components of the water system are functioning properly.

If found fit, the system will liberate Chitipa citizens from on-off water supply.

District Council chairperson Isaac Mwepa said residents are looking forward to steady water supply as they sometimes endure dry taps for up to two weeks.

“We hope this will be history with the project which is taking shape at a good pace,’” he said.

Meanwhile, the water board and communities along Kalenge have planted over 200 000 trees to protect the catchment.

