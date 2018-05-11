NPL journalist Chavula apologises for misbehaving at Misa awards

Nation Publications Limited Features editor James Chavula has apologised to the media fraternity for his intolerable misbehaviour at this year’s Misa Malawi media awards that took place on May 5 in Blantyre.

Chavula was so drunk that he could not respect the Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi who was guest of honour. Others sharing the high table with Dausi were United States of America ambassador Virginia Palmer, United Nations Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres Macho and Unicaf university vice chancellor Professor Kuthemba Mwale.

In his drunken state, Chavula treated Palmer as his girlfriend when he received an award from her. He gave a light massage to Palmer’s hand.

And later he shouted asking the Minister why he was in attendance when “his DPP cadets were beating up journalists.” Dausi remained calm.

At some point chief judge Lewis Msasa cautioned Chavula but he could not change. Some senior journalists from NPL tried but in vain to control him as he kept shouting insults to the Minister.

The entire media fraternity in attendance felt bad and embarrassed. A week later he wrote the following apology:

Dear Colleagues,

It is with heartfelt regrets that I convey apologies for my intolerable conduct during the MISA MALAWI Awards on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Ever since, I have spent every day reflecting on how I wrecked the once-a-year gala which remains the most prestigious gathering of esteemed media practitioners, managers and our partners in the country.

This soul-searching has brought me to the certainty that there was not much to be proud of that night I won three awards and lost the confidence some people had in me. I will not blame anyone except myself. If there is anyone who deserves your rebuke, it is me.

I have taken time to remind myself of my obligations as a journalist who is expected to be an exemplar of everything good our profession exemplifies.

My parents, friends, workmates, mentors and I have come to a consensus that the detested conduct does not add any glory to my name, family, employer and profession which I treasure heartily.

We are united in seeking permanent correctional measures to avoid a repeat of the horrible scenes witnessed last week.

It is in this spirit that I request your forgiveness and support as the path I have chosen will require privacy and sacrifices through and through.

For me, the new beginning begins right away.

Yours in penance,

James Chavula

Like this: Like Loading...