Now Official: APM Appoints Kondwani Nankhumwa As Leader Of The House

President Peter Mutharika has appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa as the interim leader of the House.

The move puts to rest speculations on the fate of suspended Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda who is currently entangled in a maize procurement scandal.

Making the announcement, Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya said: “It has pleased the President to appoint Kondwani Nankhumwa to be the interim leader of the House.”

In an interview, Nankhumwa said he feels humbled that he has been appointed by the President to take up such a challenging post.

He promised to work according to the standing orders which govern the House.

“I am very happy because I am aware that there are experienced members who can ably run the House,” he said.

Chaponda is on suspension after civil society organisations (CSOs) took him to court following allegations of misprocurement of maize from Zambia by Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation.

