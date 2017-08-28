Nomads Break Losing Record Over Mzuni FC

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Sunday broke the record of consecutive losses to Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Football Club when they defeated the students 1-0 to move to the summit of the TNM Super league.

The Nomads have never won against the intellectuals in the past four consecutive matches played.

Jaffali Chande scored the lone goal in the 42nd minute with a destructive shot which caught Mzuni goalkeeper off guard.

Wanderers coach Yasin Osman described the win as important because it has propelled them to the top of the log table in the league.

“I’m happy for the win today because we are on position one and we are looking for a victory over Silver Strikers to be the champions of the first round.

“We lost 4-2 to Mzuni in Blantyre but today players had self-belief and confidence; the win has reduced the pressure for our next game,” he said.

Mzuni FC coach Alex Ngwira lamented that his team’s poor performance is due to the striking force which is lacking killer punch.

He assured Mzuni FC fans that the team will do well in the second round.

“Mainly, we have a problem up front; we created chances but scoring is a major challenge. We also conceded a goal which would have been prevented. We will touch necessary buttons to improve the team and it is my appeal to supporters to be patient,” he said. (By Bernard Mhone, Mana)

