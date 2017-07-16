No Tears For Richard Msowoya…He Is Stingy

Some people are feeling sorry for Richard Msowoya for the bad treatment he is getting in MCP. I don’t know, but I don’t think there is any need to feel sorry for him. He created these problems by himself.
I said the other day that there are three problems with Msowoya:
1. He is stingy. In chichewa we say, kanga ndiwamba. He doesn’t want to spend or raise money for his party but himself.
2. He is laidback. He expects things to happen on their own to his favour. Apart from being a poster boy for the north, he doesn’t do anything to attract people to the party.
3. He is indifferent to the problems that have been going on in MCP. One would have expected him to stand up clear on the right side of democracy and condemn Dr Laz alongside Jumbe, Kaliwo, Kabwira etc but he hasn’t. He is a stranger to both camps.
That having been said, what I feel sorry for right now is MCP because, much as the ostracization of Msowoya is justified, the party is going to lose the few people from the north that were hoping that the party would change from it’s cruel ways.
Not only that, but what we saw at the Mia gathering down lower Shire is to me an act of desperation and preparation for a huge fall.
Dr Laz seems powerless and clueless in the face of money. Mia actually took over MCP and has used it as per his wish. He basically welcomed himself in MCP.
The danger with that is twofold. When Mia decides to join another party, the fall MCP will experience will be akin to the Mia welcome party.
The second problem is that to sustain the Mia influence in the party, there is a lot of kneeling before Mia that have got to be done. The Kandodo’s, big as they are, even though they have joined the party are and will remain insignificant.
The only one solution to these problems is for Dr Laz to go!! (By Jack Banda)
I concur with the writer in some grey areas of his contributions. However to say Richard Musowoya is stingy is an understatement worthy to be withdrawn immediately. I thought the issue of handouts is discarriaged in this era. They say handouts encourage laziness? Just like I said to replace RM with Mia as running mate to Chakwera, which is crystal clear that he is MCP candidate for 2019, is suicide. Chakwera agrees with Greselder wa Jeffrey that the north cannot produce a good leader. That’s what will mean if Mia is to be favoured in this regard. The Ngabu MCP rally will enable DPP to restrategise its approach. And much to the surprise of MCP supporters, the dwindling is inevitable. The happiness and laughter that reverberated across the lower shire is to say the least short lived. The losses MCP succumbed to from 1994 through 2014, will bear little pain but the loss of coming 2019 elections will put completely off the mighty MCP. DPP isn’t snoring. PP isn’t asleep. DEPECO is fully alert. The revamp of Aford has little impact in the northern region. They love Musowoya. If Mia replaces Msowoya for no apparent reason, then, MCP should forget the 1.5 million or so votes of the northern region. Take heed!
KODI MUMAPINDULANJI ALWAYS MUKAMALEMBA ZOIPITSA ZIPANI ZIBA?
ANZANU AKUKONZA CHIPANI CHAWO INU MULI BUSY. .
MUKUCHEDWATU KAYAAAA
MCP is not loosing anyone. I am right deep in the north and how the people here love MCP. One thing you don’t know is that the people from the north went to school. They can support anyone as long as they see development in him or her. They don’t care where you come from. They supported DPP before that devil of President messed up Bingu.
Man mind ur tongou
What can you do? Or what can Nkasa do?
What I know is that MCP is opposition kwao kunathakale u too I hope ukudziwa zimenezo ngati sukydziwa muwafunse makolo anu zomwe anaona ndi MCP
Ayi tifunsa dausi ndi mtaba atiwuze zimene anawaonetsa makolo athu
MCP woyeee
ndaziwakale kut akufuna amugwirise ntchito ngati nyambo cholinga akaduse mosavuta ku comvetion akudziwa kut mamembala eneni a mcp sangavotere chakwela. Ndipo akadusa Chakwera sazasankha Mia kukhala vice
It’s not school bro but you people from mpoto still dozing n too much kutsatila like truck trailer…
Mudzafelamo nkumati ndinu a school while opanda school’fe ruling you forever. …
Mind your comment bro Bingu was the greatest leader in history of Malawi, MCP is an evil party ask your grandparents first Mcp never allowed northerners to come to Sourthern region Kamuzu used to chase them away & he never consider of doing any development in northern region there was no wakwithu under MCP
there is no development done by kamuzu? inunso ndye abodzatu,kwanu ndikuti iwe?? utha kukhalatu wa ku mozambique kuti mwina kumpotpko sunapiteko ndithu..our grand parets most of them said thi gs were better during MCP,kusiyana ndi masiku ano kunangochuluka a tsogoleri akuba,mbava…anthu akhala akukhapidwa mmisonkhanomu ndi dipipi yakoyo is not evil etii? chasowa,njauju,anthu anaphedwa ku pa 20 july its not evil eti? mzimayi uja mwamukhapa last week ku rumphi its not evil eti? ur blind & u dont knpw what ur talking,unali ndi airtym chabe ndiye unasowa nayo chochita..
Government page
Lousy analysis!