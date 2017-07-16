No Tears For Richard Msowoya…He Is Stingy

Some people are feeling sorry for Richard Msowoya for the bad treatment he is getting in MCP. I don’t know, but I don’t think there is any need to feel sorry for him. He created these problems by himself.

I said the other day that there are three problems with Msowoya:

1. He is stingy. In chichewa we say, kanga ndiwamba. He doesn’t want to spend or raise money for his party but himself.

2. He is laidback. He expects things to happen on their own to his favour. Apart from being a poster boy for the north, he doesn’t do anything to attract people to the party. 3. He is indifferent to the problems that have been going on in MCP. One would have expected him to stand up clear on the right side of democracy and condemn Dr Laz alongside Jumbe, Kaliwo, Kabwira etc but he hasn’t. He is a stranger to both camps. That having been said, what I feel sorry for right now is MCP because, much as the ostracization of Msowoya is justified, the party is going to lose the few people from the north that were hoping that the party would change from it’s cruel ways. Not only that, but what we saw at the Mia gathering down lower Shire is to me an act of desperation and preparation for a huge fall. Dr Laz seems powerless and clueless in the face of money. Mia actually took over MCP and has used it as per his wish. He basically welcomed himself in MCP. The danger with that is twofold. When Mia decides to join another party, the fall MCP will experience will be akin to the Mia welcome party. The second problem is that to sustain the Mia influence in the party, there is a lot of kneeling before Mia that have got to be done. The Kandodo’s, big as they are, even though they have joined the party are and will remain insignificant. The only one solution to these problems is for Dr Laz to go!! (By Jack Banda)

