No Party Can Defeat DPP In An Election-Says Sir Brown James (BJ) Mpinganjira

Veteran firebrand politician Brown Mpinganjira, who was Vice President for the southern region in the former ruling People’s Party (PP) before joining the governing Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) a few months ago has said the Peter Mutharika led party will continue be in power after next year’s elections, saying victory is a forgone conclusion for the party.

Mpinganjira projected DPP’s triumph in the 2019 tripartite elections, citing development projects that the DPP government has seen through as the main reason for people to retain the party in leadership.

Speaking during a political rally held on Wednesday at Phalombe Secondary School Ground where among other things the party welcomed over 400 former members of several political parties who joined the DPP, Mpinganjira said there is no formidable opposition to claim power.

He said the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cannot deliver development to people in the southern region since it does not want to field candidates in the region.

“The leader of the MCP (Lazarus Chakwera) only wants presidency which is why his party is not interested in fielding candidates here; so how can you expect him to reach out to you shall he win presidency?” he questioned rhetorically.

He further reaffirmed his belief that a party that managed to uproot the then ruling party PP from government would not struggle to maintain leadership.

Mpinganjira said PP is on political deathbed hence hundreds of its members are following him to DPP.

In his remarks, Regional Governor for DPP in the southern region, Charles Mchacha called upon members of the party in Phalombe to be united in order for the party to withstand opposition attempts to take over government in 2019.

Mchacha advised senior members of the party including those aspiring for leadership in the party to avoid internal bickering and untimely fighting over positions.

“We know that some of you would like to contest for positions in the coming elections but our advice is that it is not time yet to start politicking. The right time shall come and every aspiring candidate will be told when the floor is open,” said Mchacha.

He further cautioned those aspiring for positions to avoid forming parallel structures within the party saying doing so is against the DPP’s constitution.

“Those vying for positions should work with the already existing party structures on the ground,” he added.

Member of Parliament for Phalombe South, Mary Mpanga assured that the DPP would sweep more votes from the constituency than it did in the 2014 elections.

