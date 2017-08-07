No More Free Entry For Southern Region Netball Games At BYC…Netball Lovers To Start Paying At Gates

Netball lovers will soon be required to pay a fee to watch their teams play in the Southern Region Rainbow Paints netball league.

Southern region netball league General Secretary, Annie Hanjahanja disclosed the upshot Saturday in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) during the kick-off of this year’s netball league at the Blantyre Youth Centre.

Hanjahanja said; “Very soon spectators will be paying a fee in order for them to watch the games just as they do when watching football matches at the stadium.”

Reacting to the news, Zomba Prison Queens Coach, Pemphero Mtalika said the idea is a right move in the right direction as it would help netball teams that are struggling financially to generate money.

“This is a good development as it will help teams mainly those who do not have sponsors to generate some funds to run their clubs.’’

“We are appealing to the southern region netball committee to implement this idea as soon as possible,” said Mtalika.

During the kick-off games played on Saturday at the Blantyre Youth Centre, Prison Sisters survived Tigresses scare after coming from behind to register a 39 -39 draw.

The defending champions Kukoma Diamonds taught Chilomoni Sisters some netball lessons after crushing them by 83 baskets to 27.

Young Professionals received baptism of fire from Thunder Queens after beating them by 115 baskets to 8 while Serenity Stars clobbered Shizaella by 52 baskets to 25.

The Southern region netball league, is sponsored by Rainbow Paints to the tune of MK4Million. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre, August 7, Mana)

