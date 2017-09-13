Nkula A Power Plant To Start Functioning In July 2018…To Ease Power Blackouts Across Malawi

Electricity Generation Company Malawi Limited (Egenco) says Nkula A power plant will start functioning in July 2018 following the overhaul rehabilitation and modernisation work that is underway at the power plant site.
Acting Chief Maintenance Engineer, Bennie Chisuse disclosed this Tuesday at Nkula Hydro Power Plant site during a media tour for journalists from northern region organised by Millennium Challenge Account (MCA).
Chisuse said currently all the old machines at the site have been removed and engineers are now in the process of installing new modernised machines.
He said once completed, Nkula A will have the power generating capacity of 36 megawatts from the previous 24 which, he said, will ease power blackouts across the country.
“We had very old machines here. You know this power plant was officially commissioned in the 1960s. Since then, no any overhaul maintenance like the one we are doing today happened.
“In the past, we were using manual machines, even switching on the machine could take five minutes; but now everything here will be modernised,” he said.
However, Chisuse was quick to say that though the machine at Nkula A will be modern, no one will lose their job since the new machines will also need people to operate them.
“We know our consumers are not happy with the blackouts that are happening, but come July 2018, they will be happy,” he said.
Fichtner Engineering Site Resident Engineer Andrei Cherepov said almost 70 per cent of the required equipment for installation at Nkula A is already in the country.
Cherepov said the modern equipment will have a life span of more than 25 years before it can be replaced by new one.
EGENCO started upgrading and rehabilitation works on the power plant in April this year under the $350.7 MCC power sector grant to Malawi whose aim is to boost and reform energy sector in the country. (By Andrew Mkonda, Mana)
Tatopa nazo that’s the story every year
Been hearing about these maintainances for some yrs now
Enough of these
For your own information Tedzani project starts next week – Eyes of a Cadet. If APM isn’t appreciated today definitely tomorrow he will be remembered for his awesome vision for the country.
You guys “mukamati mwatopa kumva izi mukutanthauzanji?” So some thing you abandoned for over 50yrs you want it rehabilitated in just 2months? Come on be real, vist Nkula today and appreciate the huge works by Philippines, Mozambicans, South Africans and Malawians being championed by Milleniun Challenge under the tutelage of APM. Remember the opposition refused this project when Bingu initiated it 7 yrs ago chifukwa cha nsanje ndikupanda nzeru. Bwenzi project iyi itatha kalekale. And kupusa uko the opposition hasn’t yet learned a lesson they are on again pulling back the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project because of KADUKA, kutichedwesa basi, Shame. And understand that the water level, the worn machines, ineffective engineers etc all play a part in power production and each must be dealt with separately, where don’t you understand?