Nkhotakota Man Dies of Strong Sex Desire

A 25 year-old Masauko Makiyi from Nkhotakota has killed himself after wife denied him sex.

According to Nkhotakota Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Paul Malimwe, the deceased’s wife has been denying him sex for a period of time, a thing which made Makiyi to start suspecting that she was having an affair.

Makiyi was found hanging on August 2, barely hours after the wife curtailed his move to access conjugal rights.

“On August 01, 2017 during night the family was discussing about the matter and later the deceased left home to his parents in the same village which is almost a kilometre. On wee hours of August 02, 2017, the deceased was found lifeless while hanging along Chankhombe River about some metres away from home. The deceased used a string to take his life,” said Malimwe.

Medical report from Nkhotakota district hospital confirmed that the death was due to strangulation. However police are still investigating further on the matter.

“Meanwhile police are advising the general public to use normal channels in solving family disputes,” advised Malimwe.

The deceased Masauko Makiyi hailed from Mvula village in the area of Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota district.

