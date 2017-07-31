Nkhota-kota Man Netted For Defiling Three Girls At Once…Gives Them K1000 To Share

Police in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody 44-year-old- Ahamad Origin for allegedly defiling three teenage girls of between 11 and 12 years in the district.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Nkhotakota Police Paul Malimwe said the girls were watching a film in one of the video centres behind the suspect’s house on the night of July 24.

According to Malimwe, Origin is said to have called the girls to his house, enticed them to sleep with him after promising them money.

“After satisfying his desire with girls, he honored the promise and gave them a K1000 note for them to share,” Malimwe said adding that Origin further threatened the girls not to reveal to anyone or else he will kill them.

It is reported that days after the incident, one of the victims told her mother when she was pressed why she had difficulties in walking.

“The matter was reported to Nkhotakota police station followed by an arrest of the suspect,” Malimwe said.

Ahamad Origin who hails from Mgombe Village, Sub Traditional Authority Kalimanjira in Nkhotakota is expected to appear before court to answer charges of defilement which contravenes Section 138 of the Penal Code. (By Isabella Jere

Lilongwe, July 31, Mana)

