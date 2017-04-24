Nissan Tilda Valued At K5Million Awaits This Year’s Miss Malawi Winner…Finale Friday At BICC

The Miss Malawi 2017 beauty pageant will go away with a 5 million worthy Nissan Tilda and other prizes worth MK5 million for the run ups.

Miss Malawi Spokesperson Tereza Ndanga said this on Monday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe when the organisers unveiled the grand prize finale.

“It is now official that the 2017/18 Miss Malawi will walk away with a 5 million kwacha brand new vehicle,” said Ndanga.

Publicist Ndanga, explained that the beauty pageant queen will become the holder of a brand new Nissan Tilda branded ‘Miss Malawi’.

She revealed that the first and second princess will receive prizes worthy 5 million kwacha as well.

Ndanga added that in the search for the queen the organisers have come up with 14 contestants from Northern, Southern and Central regions.

“After the final auditions, we have selected 3 contestants from Northern region, 5 from Central and 6 from Southern region totalling 14,” said Ndanga.

She further pointed out that the 2017 Miss Malawi event will be graced by Malawi’s First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika.

“During these days before Friday we will be engaged in other activities like cleaning up exercise with Beam Trust at Bwaila Hospital,” explained Ndanga.

She further revealed that on Wednesday evening the First Lady Madame Mutharika will host a dinner with the 14 contestants at Kamuzu Palace.

Chairperson for the Miss Malawi event Albert Banda said this year’s event will be one of the best.

“People have realised that the beauty pageant reality show is now a serious event, with the joint venture between Zodiak and Nation media houses and other partners pledging support,” said Banda.

He further added that the Lilongwe finals event will be the best ever show Malawi has ever had for the past years.

The Miss Malawi audition judges have been respected marketer Wilkins Mijiga, former Miss Malawi Queen Blandina Khondowe and one time organiser Tadala Chihana.

Miss Malawi is a beauty pageant, reality show which first aired in the 1970s and currently the event, which will be held on Friday, April 28, is organised by Zodiak Broadcasting station and Nation Publications Limited (NPL).

Like this: Like Loading...