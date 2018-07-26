NFB Golf Goes To Lilongwe, Tournament Supports Girl Child Education

Pride, prestige and lucrative prizes are highly on the menu and up for grabs courtesy of a multi-million New Finance Bank (NFB) golf marathon scheduled for this weekend at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

The tournament is aimed at promoting the girl child in education and NFB has collaborated with UNICEF and the Ministry of Education.

About 120 golfers are geared to feature in this two day long golf tournament whose tee-off is on Saturday with the prize presentation ceremony to be held on Sunday right at the venue with Minister of Education Hon. Bright Msaka S.C as the Guest of Honor. Ladies and junior golfers have Saturday to flex their golfing skills whilst men will invade the golf course on Sunday.

NFB’s Marketing and Customer Experience Manager Linda Simwaka expressed excitement on the second edition of the NFB’s golf series.

“Our bank has received enormous support from the golfers last month when we held our first ever golf tournament in Blantyre. Now it is the turn of Lilongwe and we continue to extend support by investing in this sport that provides an interactive platform for sharing of ideas and

experiences with our corporate clients. It also provides a conducive environment to further engage private sector participation in the campaign and support of child education in Malawi. We are excited to bring the golf tournament to Lilongwe. This is to underline our appreciation to our customers’ brand loyalty through such activities,” said Simwaka.

The format for this tournament is stroke play.

