Newly Launched Airtel Top 8 To Kick Off On April 15

The newly launched Airtel Top 8 tournament will kick off on April 15, 2017, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has disclosed.

FAM Competitions Manager, Gomegzani Zakazaka disclosed this Friday in Blantyre that the tournament will attract top eight teams of last season’s league.

He said everything concerning the kick off on the mentioned date of the tournament whose slogan is ‘Making football alive’ is set.

The winner of the tournament will cash home K15 million while the runners-up will get K5 million as consolation prize.

He said all the participating teams will get a subvention of K 1 million each.

During its launch the three year K198 million Airtel Top Eight tournament in Blantyre, Managing Director (MD) of Airtel Malawi, Charles Kamoto said it was time for Airtel to sponsor and develop club football in the country.

“Airtel has sponsored football at grassroots level through the Airtel Rising Stars initiative and we have seen amazing results. Through Airtel Top 8, we are focusing on the next level in developing the sport in the country.

The Airtel Top 8 Cup is our celebration of football excellence,” he said.

FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu described the coming in of the prestigious cup as a tremendous progress in the development of football in the country.

The tournament will be played over four weeks and it will feature the top eight teams namely reigning champions, Kamuzu Barracks, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, Mafco, Be Forward Wanderers, Moyale Barracks and Azam Tigers.

The tournament has also mouthwatering individual awards with the player of the tournament and top scorer each walking away with a whopping K500, 000.

The fans have not been left out in the cold and the outstanding supporter will get K200,000.

In the media category, the best reporter for Television, print, radio, online and photographer will also walk away with K200,000 each.

The last time Malawi had a Top 8 football tournament was way back when it was being sponsored by BP. (

By Arkangel Tembo, Blantyre, March 17, Mana)

