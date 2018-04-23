Newly Elected Chanco DPP-Wing President Connex Muhuwa Promises Fireworks

As political parties are preparing for 2019 tripartite elections, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday elected Connex Muhuwa as Chanco DPP youth wing’s President.

Muhuwa replaces Paul Macheso who has been in the office for a period of one year and the current Vice President is Timfune Kadzinje.

Speaking after the elections, Director of Operations for the DPP, Dr. Ben Phiri said members elected the new executive committee as ‘Lions in political leadership not goats.’

Phiri urged the new committee to serve the interests of all party members through demonstration of good examples, saying: “The ruling party stands for success, the party would expect you to demonstrate that we are leading in whatever we are doing, so that others should follow us.”

In his acceptance speech, Muhuwa said he was happy that the students at the college had confidence in him to steer the party and remain strong beyond the corridors of the institution of the high learning.

Muhuwa assured that during his term of office he would strive towards uniting all DPP members at the campus and also attract others to join the party in a bid to win majority votes during the 2019 polls.

In a show of solidarity, Presidential Advisor on National Unity and Parliamentary Affairs, Symon Vuwa Kaunda said the elections were a demonstration of the party’s growth from university level and that it showed that the party would like to empower the youth to participate in politics.

Others who were elected into the executive committee were Jacqueline Kanyenda, Director of Women, Charity Mithi as General Secretary, Hopeson Nazombe as Events Coordinator, Yamikani Makwecha as Deputy Women Director, Andrew Ntonga as Treasurer and Innocent Kumchedwa as Publicity Secretary.

Like this: Like Loading...