Newly Crowned Mulhakho Chair Leston Mulli Promises To Cement Relationship With Other Tribes

There was glamour and colour spiced by traditional and cultural tenets in Balaka over the weekend when business-man Leston Mulli was christened as chairperson for Mulhakho wa Ahlomwe.

Speaking at the ceremony paramount chief Ngolongoliwa of the Hlomwe tribe asked the new chairperson to cement their relationship between Hlomwse and other tribes.

“No one is an island; we Hlomwes need to live in harmony with our Yao cousins and of course all tribes in the country. The baseline is: we are all Malawians.”

In an apparent comment to recent media reports that the Hlomwes would like to encroach Yao strong holds, paramount chief Ngolongoliwa said, “Hlomwes will continue respecting the authorities that governs tribes for the sake of harmony.

The newly crowned chairperson Mulli, vowed to unite all tribes and ensure a good working relationship with President Mutharika and the DPP led government.

Known as Captain G in the Hlomwe circles (Gongonyeka-a Hlomwe word meaning ‘somebody who is not docile) he denounced allegations and accusations of nepotism, saying such vocabulary does not exist in the Hlomwe dictionary of co-existence.

“We all know that our president Professor Peter Mutharika advocates for co-existence of all Malawians despite cultural or religious beliefs, who am I to champion the opposite? We should all be united to develop our nation.” Said Mulli who owns over 20 companies.

But as Mulli was speaking, a message came that the state president who was going to Blantyre from Lilongwe would pass by.

President Mutharika in a brief speech urged al Malawians in the country to preserve their specific cultures.

“We should have more groupings such as these, (Mulhakho wa Ahlomwe) the Yaos, Senas, Chewas, Tumbuka and all tribes, to strengthen our cultural heritage but these should works towards uniting us not a catalyst of divisions.”

Leston Mulli has taken over the mantle from Professor Seyani.

The ceremony was spiced with traditional Hlomwe dances and music performances from Mozambican Hlomwe led by popular singer Wareya and Joe Gwaladi.

