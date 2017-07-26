New Mzuzu International Airport To Cost MK14.6billion…To Be Done Alongside Chileka International Airport In Blantyre

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, says the construction of new Mzuzu International Airport will cost 20million dollars (approximately MK14.6 billion).

The Mzuzu International Airport Project will be done alongside Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

The Transport Minister’s statement follows the announcement President Arthur Peter Mutharika made on Sunday when he stopped over at Katoto Roundabout in Mzuzu on his arrival in the northern region.

During his speech, President Mutharika told the gathering the new international airport would be constructed in Lusangazi, about ten kilometres from the city. He said funds for the project have already been identified.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday, Mhango also said the airport would be constructed in Lusangazi and not Edundu in Inkosi Mtwalo’s area as previously proposed, so that the airport should still be within the city.

Edundu is about 22 kilometres away from Mzuzu City which can take one thirty minutes driving there.

“At Lusangazi one can only take five minutes to get to the city and have time to transact two or three things then go back to either Lilongwe or Blantyre within a short period of time [through the same airport],” Mhango said.

According to the minister, the design of the new airport is ready and that the ministry officials (Transport and Public Works) will be on site any time to assess the number of people who will be affected by the project so that they can be compensated accordingly.

Mhango has since called on Mzuzu City residents and the entire region to support the project, saying among other advantages of the project is that some people will get employed once the project takes off.

The city’s current airport is located within the residential area and runs parallel to the MI road to Karonga, a development that has discouraged a number of investors from constructing tall buildings in the city. (Written By Andrew Mkonda, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...