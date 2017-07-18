New Broom: Chitipa’s Central MP Clement Fukumele Mukumbwa Rejoices Over Cabinet Appointment

By on 7 Comments

Chitipa Central MP Clement Mukumbwa (Democratic Progressive Party –DPP) has said he surprised but delighted that President Peter Mutharika has hired him into his lean cabinet.

Another new entrant  is Ntcheu North East MP Everton Chimulirenji AS Deputy Minister of Defence replacing sacked Vincent Ghambi.Mukumbwa is the new entrant in Cabinet as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

“I was quite surprised but am I am genuinely delighted to be part of the government, I am delighted to be able to support President Professor Mutharika to ensure that we have a government capable of delivering on the people’s wishes.”

Here is the Cabinet:

President, Minister of Defence, Commander-in-chief: Arthur Peter Mutharika

Vice President, Minister Responsible for Disaster Relief Management and Public Events: Saulos Klaus Chilima

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development: Goodall Gondwe

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism: Henry Mussa

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare: Jean Kalilani

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development: Kondwani Nankhumwa

Minister of Health and Population: Atupele Muluzi

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development: Francis Lazlo Kasaila

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development: Joseph Mwanamvekha

Minister of Education, Science and Technology: Bright Msaka

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs: Samuel Batson Tembenu

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation: Emmanuel Fabiano

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security: Grace Obama Chiumia

Minister of Transport and Public Works: Jappie Chancy Mhango

Minister of Information and Communications Technology: Nicholas Dausi

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development: Cecilia Chazama

Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining: Aggrey Masi

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development: Anna Kachikho

Deputy Minister of Defence: Everton Chimulirenji

Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare: Clement Mukumbwa

Attorney General: Charles Mhango

New Broom: Chitipa’s Central MP Clement Fukumele Mukumbwa Rejoices Over Cabinet Appointment added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

7 Responses to "New Broom: Chitipa’s Central MP Clement Fukumele Mukumbwa Rejoices Over Cabinet Appointment"

  1. Thandi Daniel   July 18, 2017 at 5:59 am

    Hello wonderful friends and my country people this is a testimony of how God cured me from HIV/aids through Dr Abuu, I never believed it I used to cry everyday thinking i will die someday After taking Dr Abuu Herbal Medication for 28 days as instructed by Dr Abuu afterwards I went for a test to my greatest surprise it was Negative. I never believed it i went for another test in a different hospital same result this testimony cannot express my joy and happiness, so i thank God that am finally cured from HIV/aids, DR ABUU is an herbal specialist that can cure HIV/aids, you can contact him through his email which is doctorabuu1@gmail.com or whatsapp his mobile number +2348066454364, am sharing to save lives, PLEASE SHARE TO SAVE SOME LIVES.

    Reply
    • Chris Mainje   July 18, 2017 at 7:41 am

      Hullo Thandie,lemme assure you that you are STILL hiv infected…the direction you are taking you will surely seal your early grave.You will soon die of AIDS..

      Reply
    • Chris Mainje   July 18, 2017 at 7:46 am

      Do DRY BLOOD SAMPLING..thats the test that detects the actual virus in the blood..those tests you underwent detects the virus when its in huge quantity…thats why they will always say,come back afyer 3 months..the are waiting for the virus to multiply..what you took are called immune boosters…they dont kill the virus..how can that virus be killed..that shows you dont even know how the virus kills off ur immune system

      Reply
  2. Chris Mainje   July 18, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Inclussive governance…zigawo zonse considered

    Reply
  3. Gerald Zungu   July 18, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Thandi Daniel, after taking the herbal medicine for 28days you went for an HIV test and you found yourself to he nonreactive. I just want to know, what type of test did you go through? Was it a blood test? How about some body fluids like vaginal fluids, in the bone marrow, in the lymph nodes,? I read somewhere that a person tests negative because the viral load is below 50copies/ ml. And this is undetectable point where HIV hides in other body tissues. Otherwise, thanks Thandi for your encouraging info.

    Reply
  4. Xing Kan Yen Dah   July 18, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    SEARCH AND HIT THE #LIKE BUTTON: https://free.facebook.com/Kodi-mukudziwa-1450741298513334/

    Reply
  5. Nover Carter   July 18, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    hehe…#capable?…heheh…#Sewage water hehe…what a joke

    Reply

Leave a Reply