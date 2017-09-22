Neno Achieves 100% Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision Target

Neno district has surpassed the target it intended to reach during its Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision (VMMC) campaign in which 905 clients were circumcised against the set target of 900.

Health Promotion Officer for Neno District Hospital, Ganizani Mkwate attributed the success story to the well-designed mobilization campaign the district mounted.

“We have had a successful campaign so much that we have beaten the set target [of 900],” said Mkwate.

Mkwate said during the campaign, which ran for three weeks and is ending in two days time, the district did not encounter much challenges because there was proper coordination among stakeholders.

He then assured people that the hospital would continue providing VMMC services to ensure that those who did not access the service during the campaign should do so.

“As a hospital, we will not break off. We will continue providing the service,” said Mkwate.

Malawi together with her development partners is promoting VMMC as one major way of reducing the spread of cervical cancer and HIV and Aids. (By Alex Chitwere, Mana)

