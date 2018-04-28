Ndiyimanso, Ndipo Ndidzakunyenyani nyenyani-APM Tells Opposition

Malawi president Peter Mutharika announced on Saturday that he will contest as presidential candidate in next year’s presidential election.

Mutharika made the announcement at Kamuzu International Airport on arrival from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and State Visit from Scotland.

He was addressing Democratic Progressive Party supporters who had gathered at the mini stadium at the airport.

“I will stand to save the party from getting booted out of government,” said Mutharika amid great applause from the DPP supporters.

“I know there are some Judas Iscariots who are betraying us. They want to sell the party so that MCP wins easily because they know that if I stand they will not defeat us,” he said.

Recently former first lady Callista Mutharika told the nation that Mutharika had to have way for his vice president Saulos Chilima to take over because he is youthful.

Former regional governor for the South Noel Masangwi, director of youth Loius Ngalande, vice regional governor for the North Alex Mbewe supported Callista

Mbewe later said he was one of the people behind Chilima movement that is campaigning for the vice president to be presidential candidate next year.

Meanwhile, the vice president has not uttered any word to the assertions.

