Ndirande Anglican Voices Crowned Best Choral Group

Blantyre based gospel choir, Ndirande Anglican Voices has been named the best choral group that has managed to stand the test of time since the inception of Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA)

This was revealed during an event that took place recently in Lilongwe.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, COSOMA Senior Licensing Officer Rosario Kamanga said the award was part of 25 years celebration of COSOMA’s existence.

“We were celebrating 25 years of our existence and we were looking at the choirs that have been there throughout the 25 years and Ndirande Anglican Voices came out to be the best,” said Kamanga.

In an interview with the choir’s music director, Dennis Kalimbe, described the award as an honor since it was coming from a reputable organization.

He also said it shows how great their music was despite staying in the industry for a long time.

“I believe if the standards of our music had gone down, we couldn’t have received this prestigious award,” said Kalimbe.

The group released their first album in 2001 called ‘Ndasayina’ which put them on limelight. It was recorded at Rhem Studio by Joseph Tembo.

Dennis Kalimbe has been the backbone of the group as he is the songwriter, composer and lead singer. (By Loness Gwazanga, Mana)

