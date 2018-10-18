National Tragedy: President Mutharika Shocked By Mchinji Accident

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady, Madame Prof. Gertrude Mutharika have learnt with great shock and sadness about the loss of at least 12 lives due to an accident that occurred on Wednesday 17th October, 2018 near Namitete at Guilime on the Lilongwe-Mchinji road.

The first couple is calling upon all Malawians to join them in praying for the lost lives, the survivors of the accident who are battling for life in hospitals and the families that have lost loved ones in the tragic incident.

His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has directed government to quickly take charge and provide the necessary support to all the affected families and those injured.

President Mutharika and the First Lady wish all those injured due to the tragedy and those traumatized a quick recovery.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE

LILONGWE

Like this: Like Loading...