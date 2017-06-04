National Registration Exercise: High Turn-out In Salima

District commissioner (DC) for Salima Rodney Simwaka says he is impressed with high turn up of people to register for national identity in the ongoing mass registration campaign which started on Tuesday in the district.

Speaking to Mana during a visit to registration centers in Salima North Constituency, Simwaka said such a turn up is an indication that the exercise will be a success.

“It is good that people are coming in large numbers to register for national identities. We hope that everybody will seize this opportunity and register,” Simwaka said.

Simwaka further said the district council is fully supporting the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to ensure that the exercise is a success.

There were fears that foreigners may sneak in and try to register for the national identity but Salima has not registered any incident of that nature, according to district’s police spokesperson Gift Chitowe

“So far, the exercise is going on well and we have not come across any incident of people trying to cheat,” Chitowe said.

Some of the centres that MANA visited on Wednesday and Thursday citizens expressed happiness with the exercise.

“I have come to register because I want to be identified as a Malawian,” said Jailosi Kajani of Chiunjiza Village.

Group Village Chakwasa said although the process is slow, people are patient and eager to get registered. (By Watson Maingo, Mana)

