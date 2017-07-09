National Registration Awareness A Success In Kasungu

Awareness on the ongoing National Registration Exercise has been a success in Kasungu district because most people have been reached.

The registration exercise which started on June 1,2017 in the district has proceeded with some challenges but people have been flocking to the centres in large numbers.

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust, District Civic Education Officer for Kasungu, Gerald Chirwa said, “The fact that people have been flocking to centres in large numbers shows that we reached out many.”

“Our role was to bring awareness on the national programme and on our part we believe we managed to do so. People have been going to the centres and for various reasons may be others were being sent back (for not bringing identification letters from their chiefs) but it still shows that they got the message to register because we reached out to all the areas,” he said.

Chirwa’s remarks came after Kasungu Council Chairperson Shadreck Mvula had earlier asked if NICE which has been entrusted with awareness on the mass registration has reached out to all the people.

However, Chiefs in the district have sided with NICE saying it has successfully sent messages about registration.

Traditional Authority (TA) Chidzuma said the chiefs are witness to the great job that NICE has done on awareness.

“NICE has really tried to reach each and every corner in the district with the messages on National Registration. The people are aware about this exercise, it was nicely done,” he said.

(By Vincent Khonje, Kasungu)

