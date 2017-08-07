National Identification Cards Not Mark Of The Beast (666)- Chief Assures Doubting Thomasses In Mzimba

Traditional Authority (TA) Khosolo in Mzimba District has advised people in his area not to believe in rumours that the National Identification registration exercise is a mark of the beast (666) as was said in the Bible.

Revelations Chapter 13 verses 16-17 speaks of the time to come when people shall not buy or sale their products without the mark of the beast on their right hand or the forehead.

“It has been learnt that people are spreading rumours that the national Identification exercise is actually the mark of the beast or the number 666.

“This is false and misleading. And I want to urge you that you should register when this exercise comes in our district during the fifth phase because only those that will register will be issued with the identity cards,” Khosolo said.

The Chief said this Sunday during a public meeting organized by Action Aid with support from UNICEF aimed at sensitizing parents, teachers and learners on the importance of taking part to curb violence in schools and homes.

National Registration Bureau spokesperson Norman Fulatira concurred with TA Khosolo in an interview that people should not be discouraged by the rumours.

“The issue of 666 says when that time comes people will be marked on the forehead and on the arm. That is obviously different from a national registration card which is a smart card.

“All our neighbours have implemented their national ID system. Why is the issue of 666 only in Malawi? Luke chapter 2 verse 1 onwards talks of Joseph and Mary going for registration in their homeland. Was that 666 as well?” he said.

Mzimba District is in fifth phase of the national registration exercise which will begin in October, 2017. (By Leonard Masauli

Mzimba, August 7, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...