National Fiber Backbone Project Progress Excites Parliament

The Media, Information and Communication Committee of Parliament says it is impressed with the progress made on the implementation of the National Fiber Backbone Project.

Chairman of the committee Samuel Kawale who is also Member of Parliament for Dowa North East, made the remarks on Tuesday when the committee visited one site in the district where the fibre is laid.

This was during a media tour organized by the Malawi Digital Broadcast Network Limited (MBDNL).

Kawale said the project will enable people in Dowa and the surrounding areas to access cheaper internet connectivity and tune in to various television and radio stations.

He said faster internet would auger well with Access to Information Law which was passed two years ago.

“Our Committee plays an oversight role on Information Communication and Technology(ICT) related issues hence our visit here to see the progress on the Digital Satellite equipment installation as way of complementing and supplementing Standing Orders as laid down by the Malawi National Assembly,” he said.

And making their presentations, after the site visit, officials from the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, MDBNL and National Fiber Backbone Project, said the project was very important to the nation and expressed optimism that everything would become fully operational by December 31, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer for MDBNL, Denis Chirwa said the project which has seen the installation of a 2 Kilowatts and 72 meters Tower and Modular Transmitter with an estimated life span of over 30 years will have a signal which will cover areas such as Kasungu, Dedza, and Chikangawa, among others.

He said the transmitter which was procured at a cost of $270,000 and constructed by the Malawi Defense Force Engineers has a 30 Channel service capacity and will beam Malawi Channels for free.

He said at present, the country has 18 television channels but will also beam other international ones such as British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC), Fox and France.

In his presentation, Head of Optic Fiber Communication, Chester Kaponda said the project was important as it would ensure that government services are brought closer to people which would benefit ordinary Malawians.

Deputy Director for E- Government Prosper Mopiwa said there was progress on the National Fiber Backbone Project and hoped that all areas would access the services by December 31 this year.

Former Minister of Information Patricia Kaliati launched the Malawi Digital Television on April 23, 2016.

