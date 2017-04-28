National Dialogue On Corruption 2017: Joyce Banda Behind Mafia-styled Project Called Project X25

President Professor Peter Mutharika says that Malawi’s former president was the mafia behind the massive looting of public funds at Capital Hill in Lilongwe popularly known as the Cashgate.

Mutharika made the remarks on Friday during National Dialogue on Corruption held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the Capital City Lilongwe.

He said that Cashgate was implemented by top Government officials under the supervision of the then President. This was an apparent reference to the then president Dr Joyce Banda.

“There are people who play down impact of Cashgate because of the amount that was involved. Cashgate was an organized state-sanctioned robbery of public funds. In fact, it was conceived as a mafia-styled project called Project X25 and it had to be implemented by highly placed Government officials under the supervision of the then President.

“Nothing compares to this organized crime. And when you choose to believe that corruption has gone worse in my Government than the Joyce Banda administration, or any other Government, then you don’t know what we have been through as a country. Vuto lathu ndikuyiwala,” said President Mutharika.

President Mutharika added that,” The truth of the matter is that Cashgate was not only responsible for losses of huge amounts in public revenue; it also plunged this country to its lowest level on the index of corruption perception. Yet, some say corruption is worsening. This is a perception being created when corruption fights back.”

Mutharika also called upon Malawians to be patriotic and fight corruption in the country. He said that it takes collective will of the people to curb corruption.

“Often-times, people say there is need for a strong political will to fight and defeat corruption. I agree, we cannot fight corruption without political will. That is why I have never tolerated corruption, and all the more reason why I have always condemned corruption. “But let me add one thing. It takes more than political will to fight corruption. It takes collective will of the people to end this evil. It is for this reason we dedicated these special days that we as a nation must come together and do a collective soul-searching,” said Malawi President Peter Mutharika.

“Cashgate” is a financial scandal involving looting, theft and corruption that happened at Capital Hill in Lilongwe the seat of Government of Malawi. This happened under the leadership of President Joyce Banda.

The scandal started when an Accounts Assistant in the Ministry of Environment, Victor Sithole, was found with huge amounts of money not in consistence with his monthly income. This was later compounded with the shooting of the Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Paul Mphwiyo. ( By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

