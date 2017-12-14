National Bank of Malawi Hails Senior Management Retirees: Gladys Ganda Encourages Women ‘To Fight’

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has bade farewell to three senior management officials who have retired after decades of service with the “bank of the nation”.

The event, which took place at NBM’s Learning and Growth Centre in Blantyre, was in honour of three senior management retirees—Head of Administration Tayemu Masikini, Service Centre Manager, Capital City Service Centre, Gladys Ganda and Ephraim Nayeja, who served as Learning and Growth Centre Manager.

NBM Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Macfussy Kawawa, hailed the three retirees for their professionalism, hard work and dedication to service.

“Tonight is both a sad as well as a happy day. It is sad because we bid goodbye to friends who made valuable contributions to the growth and success of National Bank. We shall greatly miss their wealth of experience that kept us all afloat in a competitive banking business environment.

“It is a happy moment because we realize that when you have given it all for a company like NBM for more than 20 years, time comes when you need to go and rest; spend more time with your family and on personal projects. We wish you well,” he said.

Ganda said “the time is simply right for me to hang up my boots”.

“To all of the wonderful people whom I have worked with for the past 24 years, I wish to say, ‘Thank You’. The times shared, friendships forged and the incredible successes, which we have enjoyed have been an extraordinary part of my life,” she said.

She said “it was delightful to acknowledge that all of you have given me the best working conditions and environment to carry out my duties and responsibilities well”.

“National Bank of Malawi is a highly profitable bank which is well managed by all of you under the leadership of the CEO. Thus, we now feel that it’s the best time to take retirement from our positions and give opportunity to other young managers to continue from where we leave,” said Ganda, adding her speech would not be complete if she did not thank “loyal and dedicated clients of NBM”.

Ganda also took the opportunity to encourage women to “keep on fighting and God will open doors for you”.

“What matters is to maintain your integrity. There are no shortcuts to success. I am proud to stand here and tell you how proud I am retiring after going through various rigorous training programmes in various fields from operations, Information technology to credit risk management, courtesy of this institution. NBM made me to rise from bank officer in various departments, to computer auditor to Information technology project officer. The Bank further entrusted me with managing its research and development department.

“It didn’t end there after one year I was offered the post of an account relationship manager and later to business development manager in Corporate Banking Division , then senior manager handling project finance and public sector and also senior manager in wholesale banking then service centre manager. Ganda is a holder of an MBA, ACCA Diploma in Financial Management and a Bachelor of Science Degree. She advised her fellow women to be proud that they are women of substance.

“The country depends on us,” she mused, claiming that organizations that discriminate against women do not grow. She nevertheless advised fellow women that the organization will not give them promotions because they are women. “Please ensure that you acquire the skills and competencies that are required for the job and deliver outstanding service”.

Apart from the CEO, other high-profile officials at the event included General Manager of NBM and Head of Operations Austin Musyani, NBM General Manager and Head of Wholesale Banking, Harold Jiya senior managers, corporate and private clients and family members of the retirees.

