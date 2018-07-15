Narrow Win for Kasungu’s TN Stars…Beat Dwangwa United 1-0

Kasungu’s TN Stars on Saturday collected maximum points at Kasungu Stadium after narrowly beating Dwangwa United in a TNM Super League game.

The Kasungu outfit beat Dwangwa 1-0 with the current Super League top goalscorer Stain Dave scoring the only goal.

The Stars dominated the first half but failed to penetrate Dwangwa defense marshalled by Eric Kaonga.

It came at the stroke of half time when Dave struck home to put TN Stars in the lead.

It was an emotional moment as Dave played the game despite the death of his aunt.

The striker who now has 10 goals could not hold his tears when he scored the goal

taking only his teammate and Flames international Ian Chinyama to console him.

Second half saw a few chances being created but it was Dwangwa who were causing a few problems.

Led by Chifuniro Mpinganjira Dwangwa wrecked havoc in the TN Stars half but the home team stood firm led by Chinyama.

After the game Dwangwa United Team Manager conceded defeat saying that his players didn’t have belief in themselves.

“Our approach in the first half showed lack of belief in the players and we conceded the only goal of the game,

“We have seen the problems we will work on them when we go home,” said Mwandira.

TN Stars assistant coach Mike Banda, who stood in for coach Meke Mwase who is with the junior Flames, said it was a tricky game but they managed to control the proceedings.

“We dominated the first half but the problem is we lacked urgency upfront. wOur focus is on the next game against Mzuni we want to get all the three points away,” said Banda.

The win on Saturday moved TN Stars to position seven with 18 points and Swansea is on 13th.

Mana/VK

