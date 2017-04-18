Narc President Loveness Gondwe Finally Separates With Yeremiya Chihana: “The Two Used To Sleep In One House But In Different Rooms” 

The two sleep in one house but in different rooms after Gondwe went to court to ask for the separation following Chihana’s beast behaviour.

Sources close to the family confided in us that Chihana has been abusing Gondwe and even beating up Gondwe’s sisters.

“Madam Loveness Gondwe got fed up with Mr Chihana’s behaviour and she went to court to seek relief. The two have been sleeping in different rooms. It is not necessarily divorce but the woman wanted protection,” a family member said.

Chihana admitted the problems in his family but refused to give details.

On her part, Gondwe admitted going to court but could not tell what exactly she filed. She ruled out divorce.

Gondwe still runs the one member party, Narc, which is only available in her home.

She was one of the leaders of opposition parties that convened a press conference last week.