Nankhumwa Warns Crooked Contractors: “We Will Blacklist You For Good”

Government has strongly warned that contractors who abandon project midway, and those producing substandard work risk being blacklisted.

Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa issued the warning on Saturday in Mulanje during the inauguration of construction work of additional school classes at Khunguni Primary School in the district.

Nankhumwa, who is also a Parliamentarian for Mulanje Central Constituency also appealed for consistency monitoring and evaluation of projects to insulate the public from receiving substandard work.

Said Nankhumwa: “To ensure high quality and durable projects, what we need is proper supervision. When those who are responsible for supervision of projects sleep on the job, they give room for contractors to do as they wish.

“Let officials at district level, who are responsible for project monitoring and evaluation make sure that the project is completed on time, is durable and that it is completed without any cost over-run.”

Once completed, the additional two classrooms will upgrade Khunguni Primary School to Standard Five from the current Standard Three and will reduce by almost 70percent distance junior primary pupils, from Nkhonya Village and the surrounding areas, used to walk to access education in Chisitu, Mulanje Mission, Mulanje LEA and Samson Primary Schools.

Creation of the school has also introduced a new polling station for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) thereby giving chance the aged not to travel long distances to cast their votes.

