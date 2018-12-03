Nankhumwa Urges The Church To Pray For Peaceful Elections

There was jubilation at Mount Moriah Church in Chirimba today when Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa went to worship with congregation. Nankhumwa arrived at the Church at 10.30am and was welcomed by Church prophet, overseer Stephen Mwila.

“I have come to my church. This where I belong. I know all corners of this church because when it started I was there”, the Leader of the House in Parliament said.

“The church of Mount Moriah has played a greater role in sharping the spiritual life of me and many others who believe that without God nothing can happen. I am the testimony. I have seen the good works of God manifesting in me. The prophecy that DPP will win the elections in 2014 came from this wonderful Man of God, Pastor Mwila. This why am here today remember the good deeds that this church played while DPP was in the wilderness. Am really humbled, my fellow Christians,” the minister of Local Government said who minutes later would be on his way to northern region to attend the burial of Chief Chikulamayembe who passed away on Friday at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask the church, pray for the leadership of this country for the country to continue enjoying peace and harmony as these two pillars are catalysts of development. Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will continue to protect each and every faith organisation to pray in a peaceful environment. Our President is firm believer of God. He encourages all of us to fast and thank God for the wonderful socio-economic development to continue,” Nankhumwa emphasised.

In his remarks the prophet Steven Mumba thanked President prof Arthur Peter Mutharika for his style of leadership that Malawi has since independence.

“Hon Nankhumwa, may you take this message to our President prof Arthur Peter Mutharika that we shall continue to pray for and his government so that he continues to enjoy healthy life,” the Overseer said.

It’s on record that the vice president of DPP in the South is the one who wrote most of the church historical literature when the church was in its infancy stages.

He later donated K1.3 million to the church to settle it’s bills.

The church was celebrating 21 days of fasting under the theme, ‘Drawing the Nation close to God’.

