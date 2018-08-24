Nankhumwa to Hold Southern Region’s ‘Mother of All Rallies’ This Sunday At Bangwe Desert Ground In Blantyre

After weeks of settling into a new job as DPP Vice President for Southern Region, Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa is on his first public rally this Sunday.

Place: Bangwe Township

Time: 12 pm

It is that the Blue Submarine is on the roll. And opposition parties that have been fancying their chances in the South better seek shelter.

After all, there has never been anything to shake the DPP anywhere across this nation.

The solidity of the party in the centre, in the south, in the north and in the east has never been under question.

From area to branch to constituency to district to national level, DPP is a wall of rock and concrete. Its structures at every level are well lubricated machinery and functional.

That is how you run a progressive political party. That is how a party with strong policies work. Its policies and principles steels its members. It gives them a cause to work for. There is motivation.

And so as Nankhumwa gets the ignition turned at Dessert Ground on Sunday, the revving is bound to be felt across the commercial city of Blantyre and the entire region.

This is Nankhumwa’s first political rally since his election as ruling party’s vice president for the southern region at the convention the party held last month.

From here, Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, will hold similar rallies in Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mwanza, Neno, Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe, and Chiradzulu districts respectively.

This looks like serious business! And yet insiders tell us “You haven’t seen anything yet”. This coming from a party that has delivered on its manifesto, the enemies may need to brace for some rollercoaster ride.

