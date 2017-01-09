Nankhumwa Shakes Mulanje As Thousands Attend Chisitu Rally…Donates Ambulance, Motorcycles And Motorbikes

Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency, Kondwani Nankhumwa has donated MK23Million worthy of items to his constituency.

The items comprise an ambulance which has been donated to Mulanje district hospital, two motor cycles that have been given to the Police and 300 bicycles which have been donated to people in the constituency to be used for various development activities.

Addressing a crowd gathered at Chisitu Primary school in the area over the weekend, Nankhumwa who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development said he decided to donate the items to ease mobility challenges for the smooth implementation of development activities in the area.

“I want people in my area to access medical services in time as well as the Police to act swiftly to situations affecting people in my constituency,” explained Nankhumwa.

The legislature further urged the constituents to remain United so that development activities happening in the area forge ahead.

According to Nankhumwa, the rally was intended to review development works that have taken place in the area since 2014. He has since unveiled plans on his agenda which include taking good care of orphans and the elderly in the area to improve their livelihoods.

In her remarks, Senior Chief Chikumbu thanked the parliamentarian for initiating various development activities citing a newly constructed maternity clinic at Chisitu Health Centre.

In an interview, Mulanje District Health Officer, Khuliena Kabwere and Police Officials hailed the parliamentarian for the kind gesture saying it would ease their operations.

The ambulance, motorcycle and bicycles are worth 9 million, 3 million and 11 million Kwacha respectively.

Earlier Nankhumwa toured Mulanje Mission and Chinakanaka markets that are under construction under his Ministry. (By Nellie Kapatuka, Mana, January 9)

Like this: Like Loading...