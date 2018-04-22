Nankhumwa Recounts His Journey into Writing, Presides Over Mawu National Literary Awards

“There is nothing political about my coming to preside over this function. I am simply coming home because before joining politics, I have always been a writer,” said Kondwani Nankhumwa, taking to the podium soon after purchasing a copy of the ‘Grafted Tree and other Stories at K500, 000.

Malawi Writers Union (MAWU) was launching the all-women anthology at a function that was also meant to award writers in 2018’s episode of National Literary Awards. And Nankhumwa had been invited to preside over.

“I have been part and parcel of MAWU since my primary school days. While in Standard 4 I scooped first position, on national scale, in a Chichewa writing competition organized by the then Chichewa Board.

“While at Mayani Secondary School in Dedza, I headed the writers club. And while in form two, I wrote and directed a play ‘The Living Dead’ which scooped second position in ATEM drama competition.

“As I am speaking now, a book I have just authored ‘APM and the Midnight Six is about to hit the market. So I am here as one of your own, not a politician. I continue writing and I continue reading. And since we are going towards elections, I am currently reading a book titled ‘The 33 Strategies of War’,” said Nankhumwa a journalist by profession, and a former editor at the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Like this: Like Loading...