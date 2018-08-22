NANKHUMWA PREACHES CO-EXISTENCE AMONGST FAITHFULS

Minister of local government Honorable Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP was today the 22nd of August 2018 the guest of honour at a Muslim function known as Eid-al-Adha which is also called “Festival of Sacrifice” where Muslims all over the world remember the faithfulness of Abraham to God by providing his son Ishmael as a sacrifice for the atonement of sins.

“I have come here today to preach about doctrines of Muhammad that he taught his religious constituency that is love, hardwork and faith,” Nankhumwa said to the jubilation of the congregants at the upper stadium in Blantyre.

“Am standing here as representative of his His Excellency President Prof Peter Mutharika who has told me to convey his message of love, hard-work and and faith,” Nankhumwa elaborated.

Nankhumwa who is also the Leader of Government in Parliament and Vice President of Democratic Progressive Party in the Southern region was upbeat that the cordial relations that he exists between government and Muslims in this country will continue to flourish for the betterment of human souls.

Government commends the Muslim community for the hardwork it does in helping Government in providing education, health, and social services to the people of Malawi and that Prof Peter Mutharika will continue to offer space for religious groups pray to their God without any hindrances.

In his remarks the Secretary General of Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM) Sheikh Ali commended government for the peace and tranquillity in this country and freedom of worship that Muslims are enjoying under the Mutharika leadership.

Later Hon Nankhumwa gave K500,000.00 that was provided by His Excellency President prof Peter Mutharika to the Eid -al -Adha function.

