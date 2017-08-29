Nankhumwa Outlines Development Plans For Mangochi…Officially Launches Magnificent Mangochi Stadium

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa says government has lined up a number of infrastructural developments for Mangochi District including the upgrading of the district’s roads.

The Minister said this on Saturday when he officially opened the Mangochi Stadium following completion of construction works at the site.

He said the stadium was just one of the developments government had lined up for Mangochi and very shortly upgrading of roads in the district would commence.

“President Prof. Peter Mutharika has allocated funds to upgrade up to 6.2 km of roads in Mangochi and out of this allocation, 5 km is for access roads around Mangochi Town while 1.2 km is for the Chikoko Bay Road,” Nankhumwa explained.

On the constructed stadium, He said it was government’s wish to see councils maximizing revenue collection for their smooth operations.

Nankhumwa appealed to people to jealously guard the facility and to avoid vandalism of any kind.

With another stadium yet to be officially opened in Zomba, he observed that the Eastern Region would soon be leading with more stadiums than the other regions.

Already, Karonga, Rumphi, Kasungu and Mulanje have newly constructed stadiums under the Local Development Fund (LDF) and some of these stadiums are scheduled to open shortly, according to Nankhumwa.

The Mangochi Stadium pegged at K407 million was funded by the German Government with Mangochi Town Council contributing K14.1 million, representing 3.5 percent, according to LDF Executive Director, Charles Mandala.

He said government will continue with the initiative of constructing stadiums across the country.

“This is a very lucrative programme for local authorities and as we speak now, Mulanje Stadium is generating a lot of revenue,” Mandala explained, adding that they are training stadium committees to manage the facilities.

Parliamentarian for Mangochi Central, Dr. Clement Chiwaya hailed government for the stadium adding that as a tourist destination, the district needed such facilities including a 5-Star hotel.

He commended Mangochi Town Council staff for successfully constructing the stadium without issues of corruption and financial misappropriation arising.

The stadium was constructed by Chinese Construction Company, Ganasu Engineering and it comprises a football pitch, 80-seater VIP stand, 2, 500 capacity open stand, running track, brick fence, borehole, water-run ablution outfit and pit latrines among other facilities. (By Kondwani Magombo, Mana)

