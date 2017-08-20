Nankhumwa Opens Magnificent Nkhotakota Bus Depot

Minister of local government and rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa has assured people in the country that government is committed to see that all districts in the country have modern bus depots.

Nankhumwa gave the assurance on Saturday when he officially opened Nkhotakota Bus Depot which has been constructed with financial support from German Government through KFW to the tune of MK282 Million.

“All districts without modern bus depots will be provided with one besides many projects that government is implementing. We want people to have an opportunity in utilizing better and modern facilities as part of the rural development drive,” he said.

Nankhumwa said that government, with support from KFW and other donors, is establishing a number of economic and revenue boosting infrastructures across the country.

“My ministry has engaged an extra gear to encourage all councils in the country to start thinking outside the box in terms of coming up with strategies to improve revenue generation,” the minister told the gathering that came to witness the opening of the new bus depot.

He said government’s goal is to see councils achieve fiscal autonomy, generate their own resources for service delivery and pay salaries for their employees and general operations.

“Decentralization agenda can only be meaningful to the people if councils have adequate discretionary resources to meet needs of their residents and communities,” Nankhumwa said.

The minister was pleased to notice that some of the councils have already started being responsive and are coming up with proposals to boost revenues in their areas.

“This bus depot is one such example and I would like to congratulate Nkhotakota District Council and its secretariat for this initiative. We hope that other councils across the country will emulate this,” he said.

However, the minister called on the council and entire management in the district to take care of the facility and ensure that all the generated resources are put into good use.

Nankhumwa commended the German Government for its continuous support to Malawi through different projects.

Nkhotakota district council chairperson Manfred Kwanjiwa and Sub Traditional Authority Kalimanjira thanked both the Malawi and German governments for constructing magnificent depot for the people of Nkhotakota.

Apart from improving scenery of Nkhotakota, Kwanjiwa and sub Chief Kalimanjira also said the depot would help provide business opportunity and employment to people particularly the youths.

The new bus depot comprises of drive ways, parking bays, passenger waiting sheds, shops, offices, solid waste management centre among other facilities.

Hualong Construction Private Ltd was hired to construct the depot which started in November, 2015 and completed on 7th July this year. (By Brighton Chimsinde, Mana)

