Nankhumwa Launches Human Resource Management Information System…To Help In Devoluting Civil Servants’ Salaries

As a way of empowering local councils, the human resource management system at district level has been launched.

Launching the system in Mulanje on Monday, Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa said this is a milestone in the decentralization process.

He said the system which has given councils powers to manage their own payrolls will among other things help improve challenges of salary delays and incidences of ghost workers in the country.

“As you might be aware, devolving of human resource is part of this current public reforms being initiated by government and it has enormous benefits to both the government and council workers especially for the fact that some powers have been shifted from the central to the local government which will insure smooth running and implementations of developmental activities at district and the country at large”, Nankhumwa explained.

The minister added that councils will also have powers to recruit its stuff and also making disciplinary actions which was not the case before.

President of Malawi Local Government Association Councillor Samson Chaziya said this is a great achievement the country has made as it will ensure acceleration of activities at council level which is of great benefit to people in the country.

Districts of Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe and Chiradzulo under the Shire Highland Division started using the new system as salaries for November were processed at Mulanje district council where the server is.

Six other centre’s are expected to also roll out the system in the country. (Written by Nellie Kapatuka, Mana, December 19, Mulanje)