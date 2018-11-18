Nankhumwa inaugurates construction of Mijiga-Zambia Road in Ndirande

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Sunday inaugurated construction work of Mijiga-Zambia Road in Ndirande Township, Blantyre.

Construction of the road was one of the pledges Nankhumwa undertook during the rally, which was held at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Ndirande Malabada constituency a fortnight ago.

Launching the project, Nankhumwa, who is also Local Government and Rural Development Minister said the 2.1kilometer road would be constructed by the multinational Mota Engil to the tune of Mk780million sourced from Malawi Government coffers.

“After we announced that Government of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s plans to construct this road, there were some doubting thomases, and today we have come to silence them. Construction of this road is a clear indication that President Mutharika has the welfare of Ndirande at heart. This is one more testimony that the DPP Government will always live up to its promises.

“We have settled for Mota Engil to ensure high quality work. The constrctor is currently mobilizing machinery and they should be hitting the road by December 1. We expect the construction of this road to take three months,” said Nankhumwa.

During the Nyambadwe Rally, Nankhumwa also promised that Government would rehabilitate the dilapidated Chimseu-Malaysia Road and to extend it so that it goes up to Machinjiri. He also said government would soon construct Ndirande Community Technical College.

He also asked community leaders from the area to identify land where government will construct a state-of-the-art sports and recreation centre for youths to be kept busy with various sporting activities so that they avoid indulging in promiscuity, drug and alcohol abuse and other immoral behaviour.

That aside, Nankhumwa also promised state-of-the-range market for the Blantyres populous township.

