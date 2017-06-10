Nankhumwa Impressed With New Lumbadzi Sewer line

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Friday described the new galvanized pipe sewer line laid along the Lumbadzi River as an “impressive work”.

The Minister made the remarks when he toured the sewer line that runs from the Airport Development Limited (ADL) houses in Lumbadzi, Lilongwe, to the sewage site covering a distance of 1.5km.

Nankhumwa said the most impressive thing was that the contractor, Sawa Group, had beaten the time frame of the contract and that the whole project would be through by July, 2017.

“I’m very impressed with the progress on the project because the contractor was given four months to finish the project but it has taken three months only for the contractor to finish laying the sewer line,” explained the Minister.

He said what remained was the maintenance of the sewage pond and that with the speed the contractor had shown so far, the minister was confident the project would be fully completed by July.

The former sewer line had rusted out 20 years ago, according to the minister, and the replacement was just long overdue.

Nankhumwa recalled that it was very pathetic when in 2016 he visited the place to appreciate how the then sewer line had rusted out and broken to the extent that the wastes were emptying into the Lumbadzi River creating a health hazard to the communities.

He explained: “It was really pathetic last year when I visited this place and I was very touched to see a woman drawing water from the river for home use: that was very unheard of and unhygienic.”

The project will cost government MK67 million, according to the Minister who corroborated with the Lilongwe City Council (LCC) officials.

Earlier in the day, Nankhumwa accompanied by the LCC Mayor, Cllr. Dr. Desmond Bikoko, and other LCC officials also inspected road-upgrading projects in the city following allegations that the contractor had delivered substandard job.

The roads the minister inspected were the NCIC– Area 24, which was heavily under criticism and the Biwi Health Centre – Area 23 constructed by Plem Construction Limited (PCL).

Residents of the areas where the roads pass had complained that the contractor had done “shoddy” work and that the road had began to wear out even before they had lasted six months.

But PCL Director, Eng. Mohan Krishnan, assured the minister that the problem had been rectified and that the roads were now stronger than expected because the contractor had put a second layer of slurry.

“The problem we had was that we embarked on the project during the rainy season between November and December so the rains washed away most of the work and we had to apply another layer of slurry and this will make the road stronger than the rest of its category,” said Krishnan.

He said Plem saw it fit to apply the second layer at the company’s own expense to safeguard the reputation PCL had and the good relationship it had with the Malawi government.

Both the two projects are 100 percent complete in terms of bitumen and slurry application and side drains are about 60 percent complete, according to Krishnan.

On the complaints that there is ‘invisible rumble surface’ throughout the roads that is only felt by motorists when driving Krishnan said the ‘rumble surface’ would soon go as the road gets smoother with the traffic driving on it.

“In three months time that bumpy feeling will go since bitumen is elastic and it will spread even and swallow the said bumps with the continued passing traffic,” explained the PCL engineer.

In his response after inspecting the roads, Nankhumwa said from a layman’s point of view he was satisfied with what Krishnan had told him but he said it would require a person with technical knowhow to fully understand it.

He emphasized that government would never sit aside and see contractors do “shoddy” work when it is public funds that support such projects.

“Every shoddy work becomes a concern to government because it is tax-payer’s money that is at stake,” explained Nankhumwa. “We came in as a ministry following the concerns, we talked to the City Council and today we thought of conducting this inspection.”

Nankhumwa has since appealed to all contractors in the country to strive for excellence every time they are entrusted with a job as it is Malawians who fund most such projects through taxes.

