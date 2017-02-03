Nankhumwa Ignores ACB Tail: Announces Another Multi-million kwacha Donation

Local government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa is now unstoppable. Barely few days after the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) summoned him on the source of over K10million worthy donation, Local government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa on Thursday announced plans to distribute 100 bicycles to chiefs in his Mulanje Central Constituency.

Recently, some commentators querried Nankhumwa to disclose the source of funds for the donation he made to his constituents. Following the development, some unnamed people reported Nankhumwa to ACB to probe him.

The donated items, in the previous episode, included an ambulance to Mulanje District Hospital, 300 bicycles to his constituency and two motorbikes to Mulanje Police Station.

And in an apparent bid to avoid another summon, Nankhumwa said he will be deducting K500, 000 from his K1.2million monthly salary.

Said Nankhumwa: “From my 1.2million monthly salary, I will be saving at least 500 thousand kwacha every month for chiefs bicycles. So from this month of February up to August 2017 I will be depositing into the bicycle supplier’s account 500 thousand kwacha and by August the amount shall be 3.5 million kwacha which is enough for 100 bicycles as each bicycle is costing 34,000 Kwacha.

“I hope with this notice, my detractors shall never be burning with anger and jealousy and report the same to the Anti Corruption Bureau. I don’t have much but I believe in sharing the little I have and with that God shall bless me more.”

After appearing before the ACB investigators last Saturday, Nankhumwa’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe told the press that the minister gave out all the necessary evidence that the graft-bursting body was looking for in terms of the donation he made.

“From there we shall be waiting from ACB regarding how it intends to move according to the evidence provided to them.,” said Gondwe.

