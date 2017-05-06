Namisa-gate:Let’s Leave Politicians Alone Out Of Our Mess, We Have Proved To Be Dirtier Than Thou…We All Have Ourselves To Blame

I don’t have the experience and education many of you have in this profession and I don’t claim to have such. Therefore treat me as such.

However, I find the attitude of attributing the MISA election mess to politicians’ influence as illogical and pure nonsense.

We all have ourselves to blame (the experienced and the amateurs, the most educated and the less educated).

The whole mess started with the investments the two teams put in their campaigns including the personal attacks that were employed in the campaign.

My observation is that supporters of both teams are power hungry and expected a lot of personal gains from the leaders.

Furthermore, I find the two camps hypocritical. Both teams paid membership to some questionable personnel, its self evident from the list.

Lets not blame politicians, they are dirt yes, but we have proved to be dirtier and we have to clean ourselves and move on.

Just thinking, what if one leader had voluntarily withdrawn from the race because of the mess, what a great leader he/she could be?

