Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road Takes Good Shape, Nears Completion (Pictorial Focus)

By on 49 Comments

Mzuzu-Nkhatabay road is taking a good shape-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Find attached photographs for Mzuzu- Nkhata Bay Road which is taking its good shape.
The road is now one of the best in Malawi following its progress and has totally changed its appearance compared to how it was before.

This magnificent road is being constructed by STRABAG International GMBH company from Germany.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2018, has created jobs for people around Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay.

Mzuzu-Nkhatabay road is taking a good shape-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Mzuzu-Nkhatabay road is taking a good shape-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road Takes Good Shape, Nears Completion (Pictorial Focus) added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

49 Responses to "Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road Takes Good Shape, Nears Completion (Pictorial Focus)"

← Older Comments
  1. Grant Alexander Mphepo   December 20, 2017 at 9:25 am

    SIZI nde wina aziti APM palibe akupanga za ziiiiiiiiii

    Reply
  2. James Chirwa   December 20, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Museu uwu wamangika umampha chifukwa dona wangupeleka direct kwaku contractor.yeu mafumuso pakupanga demo kuti museum uyambi.nkhatabayyikusuzika nyengu yitali pamseu uwu,kuvulu uku ndalama Zatuwanga mbwenu alyanga waka panyaki kuchita divert kunyaki tionge ukongwa chiuta pakusontho ADBF

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply