Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road Takes Good Shape, Nears Completion (Pictorial Focus)

Find attached photographs for Mzuzu- Nkhata Bay Road which is taking its good shape.

The road is now one of the best in Malawi following its progress and has totally changed its appearance compared to how it was before.

This magnificent road is being constructed by STRABAG International GMBH company from Germany.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2018, has created jobs for people around Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay.

