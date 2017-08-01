Mzuzu City Denies Contributing K3.5 million Towards Blue Night Fundraising Event

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has denied social media reports that it contributed K3.5 million towards the Democratic Progress Party (DPP) Blue Night fundraising dinner and dance which took place at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturday.

According to a Press Release made available to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday, the council communicated to the organising committee that it will not afford to contribute any amount as they were passing through financial constraints.

The Press release pointed out it did not give six councillors who represented the council K90, 000 each for their accommodation and allowances.

“It should be emphasised that once the council pays subsistence allowance, it does not pay any other allowance since the subsistence covers everything,” reads part of the press release.

Social media reports indicated that Mzuzu City Council bought a table at K3.5 million during the event and gave the six councillors K30, 000 each as their allowance and K60, 000 each for accommodation.

In a separate interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Mzuzu City Council Public Relations Officer, Karen Msiska said the council only gave the councillors K29, 500 each as their accommodation allowance for two days.

“As a council we only sent six councillors out of 15 drawn from different parties represented in the chamber and most of them are in a fundraising team of MCC which is helping to set up to widen its revenue sources.

“Apart from these councillors, six officers including two drivers accompanied the councillors and these officials got their allowances according to their grades; it was not uniform,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCC says as much as it is aware that the public has the right to information, as enshrined in Section 37 of the Malawi Constitution, it would like to implore the public to desist from propagating inaccurate information.

“MCC would like to assure the public that its financial statements are public information and everyone who wishes to verify anything is most welcome,” reads the press release in part.

The City Council is on record that it is passing through tough times financially as some workers have not been paid their salaries since last month. (By Andrew Mkonda, Mana)

