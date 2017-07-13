Mzuzu City Council Accused Of Hiring Nissan March For Its Mayor

Chibanja Ward Councillor Charles Mlogera has accused Mzuzu City Council of hiring a Nissan March vehicle for its mayor describing it as demeaning for the mayoral office.

Speaking Wednesday during a full council meeting held in the City’s Chamber, Mlogera said he was shocked to see Mayor Councillor, William Mkandawire arriving at Mzuzu Stadium for Independence Celebrations on July 6, 2017 in a Nissan March.

The Council reportedly hired the disputed vehicle because the Mayor’s official car got grounded sometime back.

“I was totally shocked to see our Mayor coming to Mzuzu Stadium on that day in a Nissan March vehicle. I think the Mayor deserves better than this type of vehicle.

“Remember, if you are doing that you are not demeaning Councillor William Mkandawire as per say, but the office of the Mayor for the city,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, Councillor for Masasa Ward, Yona Mkandawire wondered why the Mayor used a Nissan March when the Council has a good vehicle currently being used by the deputy mayor.

“This indeed is demeaning the office of the Mayor. I would like to propose that both the mayor and his deputy should be using the same vehicle as we are waiting for the mayor’s vehicle to be maintained,” he said.

Mzuzu City Chief Executive Officer Dr. Macloud Kadam’manja said it was not the wish of the Council to hire a Nissan March.

He said Mzuzu city does not have car hire firms.

“I directed my officers on that day to hire an executive car (Toyota Fortuner) befitting the Mayor but they did not manage to find one,” Kadam’manja said.

He said they are doing all they can to maintain the Mayor’s vehicle as soon as possible.

“Let me take this opportunity here to report that we already ordered spare parts for the mayor’s vehicle from our dealers and it will cost us K800, 000; we have already paid part of the money,” Kadam’manja said.

He shot down the proposal of sharing one vehicle saying doing so would cause the vehicle not to last long due to lack of ownership.

During the full council meeting, the members, among other things, adopted a code of conduct which includes dressing, behaviour and respect of one another’s views without necessarily politicising them.

Mzuzu City full Council meetings are on record to have some members who are always controversial during deliberations as in most cases they politicise issues. (By Andrew Mkonda, Mzuzu, July 13, Mana)

