My Government Is With You, And Will Be With You Through And Through-APM Assures Flood Victims

TALKING POINTS FOR HIS EXCELLENCY PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLICOF MALAWI AFTER VISITING DISASTER AFFECTED AREAS IN SALIMA
MGWIRIZANO PRIMARY SCHOOL
13THFEBRUARY 2017
Ladies and Gentlemen
-
I came to visit and condole victims of the floods that came a few days ago.
- A lot of property has been lost: houses, food and crops have been damaged. Many households have been displaced, including those of children, expectant mothers, and the elderly. This is sad.
- In Salima alone, in Traditional Authorities Ndindi and Pemba, there are over 1,030 households that have been displaced, and they are currently being housed in 5 emergency camps at Kandulu, Lifidzi, Mtanda Woyera and Msumwa School camps.
-
The floods have also affected some parts of
- I want to thank all those that took part in alleviating the challenges that you, our colleagues experienced.
- Sadly,I am informed that we have lost two livesto the floods in Lilongwe: Hess Milanzi and Stanley White.And these were just the Good Samaritans who were helping to rescue others that were trapped in the floods in Lilongwe. May Their Souls Rest in Peace.
- As government, we will do everything possible to ensure that you have access to the basic necessities while working towards speedy resettling.
-
But as we go through these sad times, let us remember that it is our responsibility to stop this flooding from happening again.
- Climate change is real, and let us do our part to preserve the environment.
- Just two years ago, we got devastatingfloods in most of the country. A year later we had serious drought in most parts of the country. This year we are experiencing floods in areas that are not traditionally known to be flood-prone areas, such as Salima and Lilongwe.
- We are living in difficult times; and we need to protect our environment. Let us plant as many trees as we can. Please stop careless cutting down of trees. And Stop Pollution.
- Further, let me ask the relevant authorities to stop informal and unplanned settlements, poor construction and limited drainage systems. The flooding in Lilongwe is associated with these factors.
- Let me conclude by assuring you that my Government is with you, and will be with you through and through. Please receive the support that government and its partners have brought. More will be coming.
Thank you for your attention!
May God bless us all, and bless Malawi.
Koma campaign yavuta iyi nanga ndi a pulezidenti amene…….munthu wamkulukulu kumakagawa nawo ndowa zaplastic kkkkkkk …manja anafa kalekale kukanika kuti akweze mikono m’mwamba ayi zochititsa manyazi ndithu.