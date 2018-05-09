Mwai Kumwenda Gets Berwick Nissan’s Multi-million Sponsorship, Surprised With A Brandnew New Qashqai N-TEC Vehicle

Wrting on their official facebook page, the company said”We’re proud sponsors of Mwai. The star of the Malawi National team, Mwai Kumwenda’s international career spans over 70 tests, including the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2015 Netball World Cup, in which she was named Player of the tournament, and a third place in the 2016 Fast5 World Series.

She was the star in Malawi’s sensational win over New Zealand at the recent Commonwealth Games.

Scoring 598 goals at 93% for 2017, be sure to keep an eye on Mwai on court in 2018.