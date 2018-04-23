Mutharika’s Visit To Scotland: Malawi To Get £150k Funding Boost

Scotland’s historic links with Malawi are to be further strengthened with the announcement of a £150,000 funding deal to boost healthcare in the African nation, ahead of a visit to Scotland by its president next week.

President Peter Mutharika will address MSPs at the Scottish Parliament during his trip, as well as meeting with political party leaders. New support has been unveiled for Malawi’s College of Medicine by the Scottish Government to strengthen the long-standing bonds between the two countries.

Scotland has devoted millions of pounds to projects in Malawi since devolution, strengthening the shared history between the countries dating back to the work of David Livingstone.

The University of Glasgow is now to establish a formal mentoring scheme with the Malawian College of Medicine to help it become a fully independent university, with £100,000 of funding to back this. A further £50,000 will help refurbish a training facility at the dental school.

International development minister Alasdair Allan said: “Scotland and Malawi have long-standing bonds of friendship and shared history. “From the work of David Livingstone to the development partnerships we see today, our countries have a long record of working together to improve global health.

“This latest collaborative work between the Malawian College of Medicine and the University of Glasgow, ­supported by the Scottish ­Government, will further improve health outcomes for the people of Malawi.”

During his time in Scotland Mr Mutharika will also undertake a visit to the Scottish Water facility at Glencorse in Midlothian. Scottish Water is working in Malawi to share technology and water management techniques. It already helps provide access to clean and safe water to more than 33,000 people, as well as training over 4,000 people on new irrigation techniques and improving agricultural practices.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, said a number of partnerships with the Malawian College have been established in recent years. “A number of the university’s leading researchers and clinicians already work very closely with colleagues in Malawi,” Prof Muscatelli said. “As an institution we look forward to deepening further our long-standing relationship with Malawi.”

